City of Indianapolis launches app aimed at encouraging Hoosiers to volunteer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The city of Indianapolis is launching a new app aimed at encouraging Hoosiers to volunteer in their area.

The announcement was made Thursday morning as volunteers helped pick up trash in the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood.

The monthly sweep is part of the mayor’s My City Initiative. At Thursday morning’s event, the mayor announced the new app to help people sign up for volunteering opportunities in their neighborhoods. It’s called Sefless.ly.

For more on this story, click on the video.