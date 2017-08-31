Clay County couple arrested on neglect charges in care of 11-year-old special needs girl

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and step-father of an 11-year-old special needs girl are now in custody on charges of neglect.

Investigations into the conditions of a residence on 3995 East County Road 1500 North began on August 18 for a compliance check. Although no one was at the residence, officers took note of the deplorable conditions.

The investigation concluded following a search warrant of the home and the eventual interviewing of 29-year-old Autumn Snodgrass, 36-year-old Stephen Snodgrass and the 11-year-old girl.

The search warrant of the home found that a small shack had no indoor plumbing, unprotected electrical outlets, unprotected electrical wires and raw sewage on the ground among other health hazards.

Both Autumn Snodgrass and Stephen Snodgrass face one count of neglect.

The 11-year-old girl was placed in foster care and is said to be doing well.