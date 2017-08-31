Drug dealer sentenced to Community Corrections

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man implicated in a gang accused of drug trafficking was sentenced Thursday to the Community Corrections program after pleading guilty to a drug charge, court records show.

Thomas “Tommie” Jackson pleaded guilty to dealing in a narcotic drug manufacture and had a charge of dealing in cocaine manufacture dismissed, online court records said. He was sentenced to four years in Community Corrections with two years suspended and nine days for time already spent in jail.

In October 2015, investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced they had taken down a suspected local gang called Pond’s Army. A team of investigators raided eight locations. About a dozen people were implicated as a result of the investigation.