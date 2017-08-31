Four Whiteland students suspected of vandalizing Center Grove High School stadium

GREENWOOD, Ind (WISH) —

Suspects caused thousands of dollars in damage to Center Grove High School’s newly renovated football stadium. The suspects are county rivals; four Whiteland Community High School students.

Many are speculating that the students did it in retaliation after a large rock at Whiteland Community High School was found painted red, they believe by Center Grove students. However, police have not confirmed that. What officials did confirm is that Center Grove had between $5-7,000 in damage, they believe, the hands of their rivals.

A little rivalry is one thing that makes football a ball for fans. The Basey’s especially get a kick out of cheering on their grandson. He’s a Center Grove sophomore and plays safety on JV.

“Hopefully if he works hard, he can get up to where maybe he’ll get on the field,” said Ron Basey.

Friday night, fans were especially pumped as Center Grove took on Whiteland.

“We beat them 41 nothing this year, last year about the same. It’s been about the same every year,” bragged Basey.

Off the field, community members say the rivalry was taken too far.

“I would consider them to be fun until they get to be something personal like this. Then it’s rather drastic on their part,” said Mark Boynton who lives in Center Grove.

According to police, before the game, Center Grove’s stadium which was renovated last year, was vandalized. It’s since been cleaned up. But, the suspects used blue paint to paint the bleachers, press box and field turf and egged the scoreboard and press box. A Whiteland baseball helmet was found in the middle of the field.

“I think it was very poor sportsmanship,” said Sue Basey.

Her husband Ron added, “It’s taking it too far when you go destroying property or messing up like they did.”

Clark-Pleasant said they’d administer appropriate consequences, however they didn’t specify. Center Grove did not comment on whether or not they wanted to move forward with charges. The community however, had no shortage of suggestions.

“The amount that it took to pay for it, should be paid for by the culprits,” said Boynton.

Sue added, “I think they should be punished; whether taken out of sports or detention after school.”

According to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, they have not received any reports on the incident to move forward with filing charges.

In a statement each school district had this to say:

Clark-Pleasant School Corporation

“We are disappointed that four of our Whiteland Community High School students are suspects in the vandalism incident that occurred recently at Center Grove High School. Both Whiteland Community High School and Center Grove High School take great pride in the sportsmanship displayed by our student-athletes and fans both on and off the playing field. It is unfortunate that a few students have chosen to make poor choices. Their actions do not represent the attitudes or culture of both of our school communities.

Our high school administration is cooperating thoroughly with the Center Grove Police Department. We will administer appropriate consequences to those involved based upon school rules, board policy, and Indiana Code. “

Center Grove Community School Corporation

“Both Center Grove High School and Whiteland High School take great pride in the sportsmanship displayed on and off the field by our student-athletes and our fans. It is unfortunate that a few students have chosen to make poor choices. Their actions do not represent the attitudes or culture of both of our school communities,” Dr. Rich Arkanoff, Superintendent.