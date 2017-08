INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prices at the pump should reach an average of $2.50 per gallon nationally by Labor Day.

According to AAA the current average is $2.43, a three cent hike from a month ago.

Whether gas prices continue to rise depends on how long refineries are shut down and whether any have sustained longer-term damage.

States east of the Rocky Mountains in particular should see a rise in prices.

