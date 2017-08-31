Indiana trooper recovering after being struck during traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana State Police spokesman says a trooper is recovering a day after he was thrown over a highway guardrail by a crash while he was outside his patrol car.

Trooper Ronneal Williams was taken to a hospital in serious condition after the Wednesday morning crash along Interstate 865 in suburban Indianapolis.

Sgt. John Perrine says Williams remained hospitalized Thursday with a broken arm and severe bruises but is doing well.

Perrine says Williams was standing along the passenger side of a van he had stopped when a car driven by a 19-year-old man hit the trooper’s car. That impact knocked the patrol car into the van, which hit Williams and sent him over the guardrail.