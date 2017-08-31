IPS has final hearing on proposed high school closings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday night marked the final public hearing about the plan to close several Indianapolis Public Schools high schools and opponents didn’t go down without a fight.

For an hour, residents sounded off, mostly very much against the plan.

The meeting was at Northwest High School, one of the high schools slated for closure. The other proposed closures include Arlington, Arsenal Tech and Broad Ripple high schools.

IPS said the plan is a response to a dramatic drop in enrollment and would save the district millions of dollars.

The IPS school board will vote on the plan Sept 18.