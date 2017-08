INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in custody after authorities said he tried to murder a 15-year-old boy.

18-year-old Eric Morris faces a preliminary charge of suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting after the victim was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head late Tuesday evening.

The shooting is believed to have happened in the 3900 block of South Ewing Street.

The 15-year-old remains in critical condition.