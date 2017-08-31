NBA fines Lakers $500,000 for tampering with Paul George

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA has fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 for violating anti-tampering rules related to Paul George.

The league announced the fine on Thursday.

An independent investigation by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz found communications between the Lakers general manager and George’s agent.

Investigators found the communications “constituted a prohibited expression of interest in the player while he was under contract.”

The league had previously warned the Lakers following comments by Lakers President of Basketball Operations Earvin “Magic” Johnson on national television.

Investigators did not find evidence that George and the Lakers came to any sort of agreement for him to join the team.

The Pacers traded George to the Oklahoma City Thunder in June.