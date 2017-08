FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are on the scene after a plane crashed in Fishers.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. in the area of 96th Street and Masters Road at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.

There hasn’t yet been any word on injuries.

Fishers Fire Fighters are on the scene of a small plane crash at the airport. No details available at this time. — Fishers Fire Dept. (@FishersFireDept) August 31, 2017

WISH-TV currently has a crew headed to the scene.