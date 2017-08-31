Purdue to benefit from new ‘Boiler Gold’ beer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People’s Brewery has partnered with Purdue University to create a one-of-a-kind beer.

The first batch of “Boiler Gold” American golden ale came off the canning line Thursday. It has been an idea in the works since the brewery opened in 2009.

“From marketing, to Krannert, to the hops farm, agriculture and eventually into food science, the relationship has been there for a long time,” said People’s co-owner Chris Johnson.

Johnson said this beer is one that most will enjoy.

“We wanted to appeal to a broad range of flavors and taste profiles so a lot of people could enjoy it,” Johnson said. “It’s a full-flavored American golden ale. Its the counterpart to the American lager. It’s light, refreshing, easy drinking.”

Johnson said, “For me, this is the intersection of two things I’m passionate about: brewing and Boilermakers. Boiler Gold-American Ale – from the hops to our company to the packaging – speaks to the connection I have to our state and Purdue.”

The ingredients in the beer are researched by Purdue University and grown by local farmers.

“Ultimately, the beer is to promote the partnership between food science and Purdue,” Johnson said.

Just by the look of the can design, one can tell this is truly a beer for Boilermakers.

“We wanted to get the classic Purdue feel, so we went with the classic train,” said Johnson as he held the freshly canned beer in his hands. “We just wanted it to scream ‘Purdue University.'”

It’s only fitting that a Purdue University beer would have an educational purpose to go along with it. “Purdue Gold” will assist with coursework in the Department of Food Science’s new fermentation science program.

“Food science is the combination of chemistry, microchemistry, biology and engineering principals to convert crops to a finished product,” said Food Science department head Brian Farkas. “That doesn’t sound very sexy! When you talk about beer and converting malt, water, yeast to create a product like ‘Boiler Gold,’ that sounds a whole lot more fun.”

A portion of the proceeds from the beer will directly benefit programs at Purdue.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said, “’Boiler Gold’ ale is an expression of Boilermaker pride, and university proceeds from sales will support agricultural research, including in areas that support the state’s and nation’s growing craft beer industry through hops and fermentation sciences research.”

If you want to crack open a can of “Boiler Gold,” you can do so Friday in downtown Indianapolis during the CircleUP! Boiler Tailgate. Purdue takes on Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will also have it in Ross-Ade Stadium this year. They hope to have it available in retail stores soon.