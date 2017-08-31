Symphony on the Prairie and more in today’s On the Aisle

By Published:

What’s new in the Indy performance world? What’s happening at this year’s Symphony on the Prairie? Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez has the answers!

Purple Veins – The Essential Prince – Symphony on the Prairie Aug. 31 & Sept 1

indianapolissymphony.org

Zoso: The Music of Led Zeppelin – Symphony on The Prairie, Sept. 2 & 3

indianapolissymphony.org

“Magic Thread Cabaret”

1st show: Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 24 & 25 at IndyFringe Basile Theatre. It stars Lucas DeBard, the 2015 Songbook Ambassador (vocal competition started by Michael Feinstein who founded the Songbook Foundation and Academy).

To learn more, visit www.TomAlvarez.Studio.

Related Posts