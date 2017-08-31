Teen dies in shooting outside downtown Muncie restaurant

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A teenage girl is dead after a shooting outside a restaurant in downtown Muncie.

It happened Thursday afternoon in a parking lot near Main and Franklin.

Muncie police told 24-Hour News 8 the teenage girl and a woman got into a confrontation after a sentencing hearing for 20-year-old Deshaun Jackson.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to commit burglary and attempted burglary, according to court documents.

Police said they believe the teen and the woman are related to the defendant.

The 17-year-old was shot in a parking lot between a Thai restaurant and apartment building.

One witness told 24-Hour News 8 that he drove by the scene of the shooting and saw at least 40 people gathered outside.

People who live in Muncie said they want the violence to stop.

“It hurts the whole community whether it’s your family or not your family,” said Marwin Strong, who is the founder of Enough is Enough in Muncie. “As a Muncie resident it hurts me as well. I don’t know the specifics (of the investigation), I just know there’s a young child that’s lost.”

Strong said Enough is Enough is a crime- and drug-prevention group. He said the group is also about empowering teens and leading them down the right paths.

“I just got a phone call, one of my friends he’s the father of the victim. He let me know what was going on it’s kind of a hurtful situation,” he said. “He’s hurt like any family that lost their loved one.”

Police said 17-year-old Allayzia Jackson was shot by 43-year-old Marilyn Wilson. According to police, there was a sentencing hearing Thursday for DeShaun Jackson.

After the judge handed down his sentence, police said an argument or fight happened between the teen and Wilson just blocks away from the courthouse. Police said the teen was shot in the chest.

“It’s something I believe could have been resolved in another matter or way,” Strong said. “But unfortunately this situation happened and somebody’s life is lost and now we got a family that’s having sorrow to this.”

Police said someone drove Wilson to City Hall where she turned herself in. 24-Hour News 8 learned Wilson was interviewed and released by police.

At this time, police said, it will be up to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if there’s enough evidence to file any charges.