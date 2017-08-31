Texas native in Indy launches fundraiser for Harvey victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Texas native living in Indianapolis is trying to raise thousands of dollars for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. He’s getting some help from one of downtown Indianapolis’ biggest apartment buildings.

Eddie Moralez said his older brother lost his Houston home in the storm. Some of Moralez’s friends lost their homes, too.

Moralez launched an online fundraiser to raise $3,100 dollars for the American Red Cross because Harvey, according to The Weather Channel, traveled an estimated 3,100 miles.

“There’s heartbreak for the family and friends that I see suffering, but pride more than anything,” Moralez said. “It’s difficult to fathom the generosity that’s being spread down there right now.”

Some of that generosity is coming from the downtown Indianapolis apartment building where Moralez lives. Artistry Apartments is sending emails to tenants and posting fliers for Moralez’s fundraiser.

The staff is also setting up Red Cross donation boxes where community members can drop off food, clothes and toiletries.

“Just hearing about Eddie and his brother and his family, it affects us as well,” Artistry staff member Jordan Hovanec said. “Anything we can do to help give back, we’re willing to do so.”

Moralez is a University of Houston graduate — a born and bred Texan. He plans to drive to Houston this weekend with a boat to help with the recovery efforts.

He’ll be bringing some Midwest hospitality along with him.

“I had no friends or family (in Indianapolis). I moved here for work, and it’s been such an outpouring of love and generosity,” Moralez said.

You can also drop off food, toiletries and clothes for victims at the Artistry Apartments, 451 E. Market St.