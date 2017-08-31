The Back-to-School Emergency kit for parents

Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to be stressful. Food and Lifestyle Expert Parker Wallace shares some back-to-school must-haves to help you stock up on everything you need, from meals and snacks to supplies!

Amazon’s Back to School storefront is a one-stop shop for all your school shopping needs, no matter what grade you are shopping for.

IT’S ALL ABOUT CONVENIENCE! Find great deals and get fast, free shipping on millions of items – from laptops and pencils to shoes and backpacks – with delivery right to your doorstep.

Shop by grade (preschool through grade 12), Essentials (including apparel, electronics or backpacks) or even by Deals.

SNACKS

As kids return to school, busy families need simple, effortless and healthy snacks.

Wonderful Pistachios are the perfect choice for lunch bags – both for kids and busy, working moms and dads on-the-go. Their new multi-packs are perfectly portioned for snack time. Each multi-pack includes 9 pistachio packs, so there’s plenty for everyone. Pack some in the kids’ lunch boxes and have some left for mom and dad’s work bags.

Pistachios are a heart-smart snack, and a great alternative to snacks high in added sugars and saturated fat.

MEALS

Look for healthier, convenient options to make back to school meals easier for you and your family.

Sweet Earth’s NEW Mayan & Brazilian Organic Burritos feature a light and yummy tortilla that’s a blend of organic corn and wheat. They’re delicious, protein-packed and ready in a flash.

