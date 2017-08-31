The Burger Study prepares to open in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you like burgers, you’re about to have a new place to dine or to work in downtown Indianapolis.

The Burger Study will open on Sept. 25. It’s part of the same group that owns Harry and Izzy’s steak house and St. Elmo Steak House. It will be a full-service restaurant and will feature USDA-prime burgers with no hormones.

There will be more than a dozen different burger varieties from which to choose.

The restaurant will be adding about 85 new employees. You can apply for a job at burgerstudy.com.