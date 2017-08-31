Which one are you? Different Types of Home Buyers

What type of buyer are you? Today on Indy Style, the team with FC Tucker breaks down the different types of buyers and what each one might say about YOU!

Not Your Average Buyer

Just like a good pair of jeans, homes are not one size fits all. While both* can be stressful purchases, it helps the process to know what kind of buyer you are. Do you see yourself in any of these categories? If so, what’s next?

*okay, one is way more stressful than the other (We’ll let you decide which)

The Multi-generational Buyer:

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans is now living in a multi-generational (with two or more adult generations) household. This is a level that hasn’t been seen in the United States since 1950. Developers and builders are responding by offering more non-traditional set ups.

Downsizer:

You are not quite an empty nester, yet your family is changing and you don’t require or desire the additional bedrooms or square footage that were once so important. Or perhaps you’re just looking to to live more simply. Right now, baby boomers who are downsizing and millennials who don’t want the upkeep of square footage and fine china that their parents had are both vying for the same homes.

Empty Nester:

This is one step past the downsize and potentially the last home purchase. Your children have grown and flown, retirement is here or looming and you are ready to relax and enjoy low maintenance living.

First-time buyer:

You are ready to take the plunge and purchase your first home.

