19-year-old faces attempted murder charge in Alexandria shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old woman has been formally charged with attempted murder and other counts in connection with an early morning shooting near Alexandria last month, according to online court documents.

Sierra Swoveland has been charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor: attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious injury, armed robbery and carrying a handgun without a license. She is next scheduled to appear in Madison Circuit Court 4 at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said 29-year-old Timothy Lampkins called police about 3:45 a.m. Aug. 9 and said he had been shot. Authorities used technology to located him in the area of County Road 1400 North and State Road 9 with several gunshot wounds.

Soon thereafter, police began receiving calls about Swoveland knocking on doors in the area.

Police set up a 3-mile perimeter in the area searching for Swoveland. She was found walking along State Road 9 and brought in without incident around 7:30 a.m.

Lampkins was initially transported to Community Hospital Anderson in serious condition but was later flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. As of 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Lampkins was unable to communicate, hospital staff told the sheriff.

An Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ police dog found the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting about a half-mile from Lampkins’ vehicle.

Alexandria Community Schools ran on a two-hour delay due to the shooting.