Coroner says 78-year-old man killed in small plane’s crash

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has identified the pilot who was killed when a small plane crashed at a suburban Indianapolis airport.

The Hamilton County coroner says 78-year-old Norman Levine of Carmel died in the crash that happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in a grassy area off a runway at Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of his death.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine propeller plane, which crashed after taking off from the airport and caught fire. No other injuries were reported at the airport that is primarily used by smaller planes.

Federal officials are investigating what caused the crash.