Demolition planned for old wing of Johnson County Memorial

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Demolition of the old wing at Johnson County Memorial Hospital in Franklin is scheduled later this year as the facility moves toward construction of a new $47 million building on its campus.

Community and hospital officials held a groundbreaking ceremony this week for the new building.

The old hospital opened in 1947. Crews are expected to start tearing it down in November.

Johnson Memorial Health President and Chief Executive Larry Heydon says demolishing the old building made the most sense as plans for a new emergency department and outpatient services facility came together.

The new building is expected to be completed in 2019.

Franklin is south of Indianapolis.