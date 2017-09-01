‘He raped my daughter’: Florida mom murders teen in suspected revenge killing

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother-of-two in Naples faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a teenage boy she suspected of raping her daughter when she was six.

Connie Serbu allegedly lured 18-year-old Xavier Sierra into a wooded area in Naples last July by telling him she needed his help building a bunk bed. But detectives say the mother of two had other plans—a plot to avenge her daughter’s alleged rape.

Months earlier, her daughter told her Sierra had sexually assaulted her on two occasions several years ago when she was just six years-old. After she learned of the alleged assault, Serbu told friends and other witnesses she wanted to kill Sierra, court records show. Collier County detectives said she told her husband “she was going to do something,” and he would have to raise their kids alone. Her daughter begged her not to hurt him, and a friend tried to persuade her to contact police instead. But Serbu ignored their pleas and a murderous plan was hatched.

With her brother, John Vargas, 29, in tow, Serbu left her home to pick up Sierra, who had just finished a job interview at a spay-and-neuter-clinic. They collected the victim at a nearby Winn-Dixie and Vargas, who is intellectually disabled, confronted Sierra during the car ride. When they got to the woods Sierra tried to run away, but Serbu and her brother chased him down.

Police said Sierra and Vargas were both fatally shot when they wrestled for a gun. Court documents show Sierra was shot six times and Vargas was hit in the abdomen.

Police responded to reports of shots fired and found Serbu, who was taken into custody for questioning. A complaint states Serbu told investigators “it’s all my fault.”

“So I don’t care, he raped my daughter … she told me everything that happened,” she said, according to the complaint.

Both guns were confiscated at the scene and Serbu’s hands tested positive for gunshot residue.

Serbu has been in jail since February on suspicion of custodial interference for allegedly leaving Florida last October when she was being investigated as a witness in the homicide. She was served an arrest warrant on August 25 with a second-degree murder charge.