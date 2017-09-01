‘Hoosiers Helping Houston’ relief effort announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Houston area and parts of Louisiana have recently been pummeled by massive amounts of rain leading to widespread flooding, property damage and loss of life.

In order to help alleviate the suffering of those dealing with the deadly natural disaster, the American Red Cross announced a “Hoosiers Helping Houston” relief drive from 8 a.m. Sept. 7 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The Red Cross is requesting a number of items for donation which include bottled water, packaged socks, juice (non-glass containers), baby wipes and diapers. These will be the only items that will be accepted.

24-Hour News 8 and Radio One have teamed up and will have donation site located at 21 East St. Joseph Street in Indianapolis.

Other drop off locations include the following:

Kroger Marketplace – 5350 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis

Kroger – 9799 East 116th Street Fishers, IN

Kroger – 5718 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis