‘Hoosiers Helping Houston’ relief effort announced

Staff Reports Published:
The Arkema Inc. chemical plant is flooded from Tropical Storm Harvey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. The plant, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Houston, lost power and its backup generators amid Harvey’s dayslong deluge, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Houston area and parts of Louisiana have recently been pummeled by massive amounts of rain leading to widespread flooding, property damage and loss of life.

In order to help alleviate the suffering of those dealing with the deadly natural disaster, the American Red Cross announced a “Hoosiers Helping Houston” relief drive from 8 a.m. Sept. 7 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The Red Cross is requesting a number of items for donation which include bottled water, packaged socks, juice (non-glass containers), baby wipes and diapers. These will be the only items that will be accepted.

24-Hour News 8 and Radio One have teamed up and will have donation site located at 21 East St. Joseph Street in Indianapolis.

Other drop off  locations include the following:

  •  Kroger Marketplace – 5350 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis
  • Kroger – 9799 East 116th Street Fishers, IN
  • Kroger – 5718 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis

 