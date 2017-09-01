How you can support Riley’s art therapy program while attending Penrod

If there’s anyone who knows how art therapy can heal, it’s 11-year-old Lexi.

Meet Lexi, a 2017 Riley Hospital Champion, along with Art Therapist Cassie Dobbs and Penrod Arts Fair Chairman Joe Hawkins, as they tell us more about this year’s Penrod Arts Fair and how you can make a donation to the program and make a difference.

Penrod Arts Fair

September 9, Indianapolis Museum of Art, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The 51st Annual Somerset CPAs and Advisors Penrod Arts Fair – September 9th on the campus of the Indianapolis Museum of Art. We are hosting one of the nation’s largest single day arts fairs. This year’s fair features over three hundred artists, six stages of entertainment, more than 75 arts-related non-profit organizations, a craft beer garden and an extensive children’s area. The proceeds from the fair go towards supporting arts organizations and arts programming in Central Indiana

A synopsis of Lexi’s story – she had a heart transplant when she was 11-years-old, after four previous open heart surgeries and one pacemaker. She is a 2017 Riley Champion, one of eight Riley kids who serve as ambassadors and travel the state for the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Lexi’s Book – Lexi wrote and illustrated a book while a patient at Riley Hospital that talked about her two hearts – her old one, and her new one. She completed the book with the help of art therapist Cassie Dobbs.

What is art therapy? – Art therapists at Riley at IU Health provide mental health counseling through expressive experiences using art that promote emotional health and physical healing. Doctors treat the physical challenges; art therapy treats a child’s spirit.

What is happening at Penrod? – The Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health booth will feature information about Riley Hospital’s art therapy program, have an art activity for kids, and Lexi will be there signing copies of her book for a $20.00 donation to the art therapy program.

How to support the art therapy program at Penrod – Buy Lexi’s book or put a few dollars in the red Riley buckets you’ll see volunteers walking around with.

Other donation information – The art therapy program is FULLY FUNDED by donors. Insurance never covers their services.

Website – Donate.rileykids.org/penrod2017

To learn more, visit www.penrod.org.

