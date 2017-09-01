Indianapolis woman’s family displaced by Harvey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The images out of Houston are hard to watch for anyone, but for those with family in Texas, Harvey’s wrath is personal.

Devin Langbeen’s mother and stepfather live in Houston. Langbeen, who is from Indianapolis, said she saw the radar on Friday and called her mom, who assured her it was only raining and they’d be fine. It took less than two days for her mother’s tone to change.

“I think it was five in the morning on Sunday, she called me crying. Her cat wouldn’t come with her, and they don’t have a second floor to their house, so they had to go to the neighbors that had a second story and just kind of wait, wait for further directions there.”

Langbeen’s family is now staying at a co-workers house after first going to a shelter. She says they’ve lost most of their belongings, including their cars.