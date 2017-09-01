ISP stops camper on I-70, finds pot and steroids

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) –- A traffic stop on I-70 eastbound led to the arrest of two men on several charges, including possession of marijuana.

Indiana State Police troopers pulled over a camper for unsafe lane movement near mile marker 37 in Putnam County, just outside of Cloverdale. After troopers noticed the smell of marijuana, a search was conducted on the vehicle.

Police found approximately 10 grams of suspected marijuana, 100 suspected manufactured steroid pills, scales, assorted drug paraphernalia and $3,000.

22-year-old Maurice Jackson of Crown Point was arrested for possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Jackson’s passenger, 24-year-old Brendin Van-Niekerk of South Africa was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance.