IUPUI investigate sexual battery on campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Indiana University Police are investigating after a female reported being fondled in a building at Indiana University-Purdue University on Thursday.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in a stairwell in the Education and Social Work building, 902 W. New York St., according to a police report.

The suspect was described as a male between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-8 in the police report. He has short dreadlocks with blonde tips and tattoos of stars on his collarbone area. He was wearing a red graphic T-shirt at the time of the attack and was wearing earbuds.

Anyone with information in this case can call IUPUI police at (317) 274-2058.