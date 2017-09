INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -A judge has said Yahoo must face nationwide litigation from well over a billion users who said their personal information was compromised in three massive date breaches, according to Reuters.

The breaches occurred between 2013 and 2016, but Yahoo was slow to disclose them.

The scope of the cyberattacks prompted Verizon to lower its purchase price for the company.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.