Madison County crash sends two to hospital

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A two-car crash sent two men to the hospital Friday morning in Madison County.

The accident occurred in the area of 1050 S. and State Road 13 around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said that 32-year-old Kenneth Anderson of Laurel was travelling southbound at a high rate of speed when he drove into the northbound lane and passed several vehicles on the double yellow line.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that Anderson’s truck crossed back into the southbound lane and struck a Ford Mustang and a guardrail. Anderson then drove back into the northbound lane and struck a tree. The driver of the Mustang, 28-year-old Justin Stephens of Lapel, was taken by ambulance to IU Health Saxony Hospital. Anderson was airlifted to St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis.

Their conditions are not known.