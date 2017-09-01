New stamp honors longtime Notre Dame President Hesburgh

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Postmaster General Megan Brennan has released a new postage stamp bearing the likeness of late longtime University of Notre Dame President Rev. Theodore Hesburgh.

Brennan and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice were among the speakers Friday at a ceremony at Notre Dame to release the stamp.

The South Bend Tribune reports Brennan said Hesburgh epitomized the concept of service to others, to community and to country.

Rice, a 1975 Notre Dame graduate, says Hesburgh “transformed lives, our country and the world.”

Hesburgh led Notre Dame from 1952 until 1987, served on the U.S. Civil Rights Commission and worked on behalf of education, underdeveloped nations, world peace and other causes. He was 97 years old when he died in 2015.