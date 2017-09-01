Police arrest 2 after syringes, meth found in car

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Thursday on multiple drug charges after a car search.

A deputy was dispatched to the 6000 block of South Jonesville Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business that had recently been the target of an attempted burglary.

The four people in the vehicle gave inconsistent statements to police regarding why they were there and displayed nervous behavior. A search of the vehicle led police to find a syringe and narcotics paraphernalia, as well as 22-year-old Kristan Nigh’s purse, which contained two syringes and several pieces of narcotics paraphernalia.

After searching a second vehicle driven by Bryan Tucker, multiple pieces of narcotics paraphernalia, powder residue inside plastic bags and substances for methamphetamine production were found, police said.

Nigh and Tucker were arrested and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail, where more contraband was found in Nigh’s position, police said.

Nigh was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia, while Tucker was charged with illegal drug lab possessing two or more reactants, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.