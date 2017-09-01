Police: Domestic violence at Taco Bell drive-thru leads to charges

LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) — A man has been charged with domestic battery outside of a Lafayette Taco Bell.

Officers received a complaint Thursday of possible domestic battery by a male toward a woman with whom he was romantically linked.

The incident is said to have occurred while the couple were in a car in the drive-thru lane of the Taco Bell near Creasy Lane.

The victim reported being hit in the face by Michael Reynolds II, 38, of Lafayette during an argument.

The victim also said that Reynolds had been drinking.

Reynolds was then said to have left the car and headed north on Creasy Lane when he was stopped by a police officer.

Police observed signs of injury on the victim including bruises around her eye and a small cut on her nose.

Reynolds is being charged with two counts of domestic battery.