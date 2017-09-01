Purdue rallies before football opener against Louisvlle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University kicks off its football season Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Friday, fans had a chance to “Boiler Up” before the big day. A rally and tailgate party were held on Monument Circle.

Fans had a chance to enjoy local food trucks, ride The Boilermaker Special, hang out with Purdue Pete and listen to the All-American Marching Band.

Purdue has struggled in recent years, but has a new head coach and Boiler fans are ready to start a new era of football.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said, “This weekend Indianapolis is all Black and Gold. And I’ll just close by saying, these days whenever anybody is talking about Indiana’s flagship university, they are talking about West Lafayette.”

Purdue has a tough task Saturday. They kick off the season against 14th-ranked Louisville. The game is et to begin at 7:30 p.m.