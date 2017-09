FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The Apple Store at Conner Prairie is set to reopen Friday.

The store has been around for more than 30 years and is a seasonal store at Conner Prairie.

All things apples are sold inside. This includes hand-dipped caramel apples, fresh popcorn, apple pies, gifts, candy and more treats.

The store will be open Tuesday through Sunday starting on Sept. 1 to Oct. 31. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.