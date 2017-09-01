The Film Yap reviews “Columbus” film set in Indiana

Thumbs up or thumbs down? The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd gives us his take on the locally-shot film, “Columbus.”

Columbus

This ambitious drama set and shot in Columbus, Ind., brings together two wayward souls (John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson) who muse about the town’s famous architecture and the lack of structure in their own life. Intriguing, a tad dull.”

Unlocked

Noomi Rapace stars as a CIA agent in this B-movie thriller that has A-list talent behind and in front of the camera. Taut, engaging, energetic. Shows you don’t need Bourne or Bond money to make a good spy flick.”

Patti Cake$

This terrific little indie is about a downtrodden girl from the hard streets of Jersey who dreams of becoming a rapper, and with the help of an eclectic crew things start to come together.”

The Trip to Spain

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon reunite for a sequel to “The Trip to Italy” as two middle-aged best friends who head enough for an extravaganza of food, wine and adventure.”

Tulip Fever

Alicia Vikander stars in this period drama about a young married woman who falls in love with the artist (Dane DeHaan) hired to paint her portrait. With Christoph Waltz.”

Valley of Bones

Drugs and paleontology collide in this thriller about a disgraced scientist who thinks she’s found a major discovery but gets caught up in the intrigue of the evil cartel.”

Baywatch

This intermittently funny sorta-spoof of the TV show has a few good laughs, but stretches too little material over a nearly two-hour run time. Stream It.“

