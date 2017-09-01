Tow truck driver struck in hit-and-run on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A tow truck driver was struck early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash on I-70.

According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened on I-70 eastbound at the 78.1 mile marker just before 2 a.m.

Police say 53-year-old Jack Deaton was preparing his truck to tow away a vehicle on the right shoulder, when he was struck by a black semi.

The semi then fled the scene of the accident after striking Deaton. Witnesses described the semi to police as having a black cab and a white trailer with black lettering.

Deaton is currently at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in very serious condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police at 317-899-8577.