Colts trade WR Phillip Dorsett for Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett

The uncertainty of Andrew Luck's health has pushed the Indianapolis Colts to make a deal for a quarterback.

The Colts said in a news release they have traded wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to the Patriots for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Here is the release:

Brissett, 6-4, 235 pounds, played in three games (two starts) for the Patriots as a rookie in 2016. He completed 34-of-55 passes for 400 yards. Brissett also carried the ball 16 times for 83 yards and one touchdown. He was inactive for all three playoff contests last year as a member of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI winning team. Brissett was selected by New England in the third round (91st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Brissett played two seasons (2014-15) at North Carolina State after transferring from Florida. He started all 26 games he played in for the Wolfpack and completed 458-of-765 passes for 5,268 yards with 43 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Brissett also rushed 263 times for 899 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2015, he started all 13 games and completed 237-of-395 passes for 2,662 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Brissett also carried the ball 139 times for 370 yards and six touchdowns. He started all 13 games in 2014 and completed 221-of-370 passes for 2,606 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. Brissett also registered 124 rushes for 529 yards and three touchdowns. He sat out the 2013 season after transferring from Florida. In 2012, Brissett saw action in five games (two starts) for the Gators and completed 23-of-35 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown. He also registered one rushing touchdown. Brissett started two games in 2011 and became the first Gator true freshman quarterback to take his first career snap as the starter. He completed 18-of-39 passes for 206 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Brissett also tallied two rushing touchdowns. Dorsett, 5-10, 185 pounds, played in 26 games (seven starts) for the Colts and compiled 51 receptions for 753 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball five times for 27 yards. Dorsett was originally selected by Indianapolis in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

By 4 p.m. Saturday, all 32 NFL teams must have cut down from their 90-man preseason rosters to their initial 53-man regular-season versions, meaning about 1,200 players leaguewide will immediately become free agents with hopes of potentially starting over in a new city.

Other roster changes shared Saturday via Twitter sources:

#Colts have waived:

RB Josh Ferguson

LB Sean Spence

QB Phillip Walker

WR Bug Howard

Luck is recovering from January shoulder surgery that left him on the physically-unable-to-perform list throughout training camp. While he was expected to be removed from the PUP list by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline, his status for the season opener remains in doubt.

The Colts open the season in an away game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10.