Get ready! Fun Run with Gig’s Playhouse to kickoff next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One week from today, you have a chance to support a group that supports hundreds of families in central Indiana.

Hoosiers will have the opportunity to get moving in a fun run for Gigi’s Playhouse. Gigi’s is a group that helps in supporting families with kids who have down syndrome.

The event will take place September 9 in Carmel at River Road Park.

Denisse Jensen and Megan Peck stopped by our studios Saturday morning to share details on the event.

For more information, click here.

Check out the video for more!