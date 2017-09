INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family fun festival Saturday shared an important message: Stop the violence.

A group called “NO BOBS” — or No Black on Black Slayings — put the festival together. Their mission was to empower the community to cut down on crime.

Several organizations including hiring agencies, grief counselors and others were at the event.

Organizers said they hope to have a festival every three months in different areas of the city.