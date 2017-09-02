Officials seek help locating missing 9-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 9-year-old boy that went missing late Friday.

Xavier Washington was last seen at a community event in the 1300 block of Riley Avenue at 8 p.m.

He is described as being 4 feet 3 inches and weighing 102 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and dark blue Nike shoes. He also has a box style haircut.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call 317-262-8477.