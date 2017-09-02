Police: 12-year-old boy shot in apparent drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Saturday night said they were investigating an apparent drive-by shooting of a 12-year-old boy on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene said the boy was in good condition after being shot in the right ankle. Investigations were told a vehicle drove past and shots were fired. Police said they do not have a description of the vehicle or a suspect.

Police were dispatched at 9:47 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 8000 block of East 37th Street. That location is southeast of 38th Street and North Franklin Road.

It was unknown whether the boy was the target of the shooting, police said. No additional information, including the boy’s name, was immediately available.

Also, police said, there was another shooting a few blocks north of the 37th Street shooting at about the same time. No details were immediately available on that shooting.