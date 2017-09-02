Real Rick Ross visits Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At one time, he was accused of running a $900 million drug empire.

Today, he’s telling others to find a better path.

The Real Rick Ross is touring Indianapolis and making pit stops across the city to talk to area youths.

Ross’s life was documented in the 2014 movie “Kill the Messenger.” The film focused on the government’s connection to cocaine trafficking in the United States.

Watch the video to hear what he had to say.

Ross will be speaking at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hovey Street Church of Christ, 2338 Hovey St.