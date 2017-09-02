The Zone: September 1, 2017

See highlights of 21 games in The Zone on WISH-TV from Friday, September 1 with Anthony Calhoun and Meghan McKeown. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in central Indiana!
Also, watch as the Pike High School Band performs in the WISH-TV studio.
Watch highlights from individual games by clicking on the matchups below!
Avon vs. Hamilton Southeastern
North Central vs. Warren Central
Lawrence Central vs. Lawrence North
Guerin Catholic vs. Heritage Christian
Bloomington South vs. Franklin Central
