2 die in single-vehicle crash into tree near Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in Grant County.

Lt. Scott Haley said the County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched about 11:53 p.m. to the crash in the 2800 block of North Lagro Road, just north of Marion near Meshingomesia Golf Club.

The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree, Haley said in a news release issued Sunday afternoon. “The vehicle was fully engulfed.”

The victims were found in the vehicle. Their names were not known, he said, and the department was working to identify the victims.

No additional details were provided in the news release.