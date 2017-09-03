Indiana Trail Finder offers 3,700 miles for hikes, bikes, horses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the top five activities for Labor Day fun is hiking, a survey from the TripAdvisor travel site says.

The survey of more than 2,100 people found hiking ranked third after shopping and visiting a park.

If hiking is on your list, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources suggests the Indiana Trail Finder. The online resources offers over 3,700 miles of trails in Indiana.

The Natural Resources Facebook page says 94 percent of Hoosiers have a biking, hiking or horse trail within 5 miles of their home.