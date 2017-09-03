Lawrence authorities find 11-year-old who left home

UPDATE

The boy was found safe in nearby apartment complex, said an email form Gary Woodruff, deputy chief with Lawrence Police Department.

PREVIOUS

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old boy who left home Sunday morning is being sought by Lawrence police and fire departments.

Gary Woodruff, deputy chief with Lawrence Police Department, said the boy, Jacob Miller, is not believed to be harmed.

About 10 a.m. Sunday, the boy left his folks’ home in the 7600 block of East 50th Street after an argument with his folks, Woodruff said. He was wearing a green shirt, light blue shorts and green tennis shoes. He weighs about 240 pounds. Woodruff did not immediately know the boy’s height.

Anyone who knows the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call 317-545-7575.