Teams rescue 6 trapped on White River sandbar

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Water rescue teams on Sunday night rescued three adults and three children trapped on a sandbar in or near the White River, authorities said.

The sandbar is off Indiana 37 near New Harmony Road in rural Martinsville. Crews were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m.

The group was trapped on the sandbar with a canoe and two kayaks, but they are safe, according to Morgan County sheriff’s office dispatch.

Initial reports had said five people were stuck on the sandbar.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is preparing a report on the rescue, dispatch said.