Ballard, Pagano to address media ahead of week 1 game against Rams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

One big question mark heading into the season has been the health of quarterback Andrew Luck, who was recently taken off the PUP list on Saturday.

The team also made a trade for quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the New England Patriots in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

General Manager Chris Ballard is expected to address the media at 11 a.m., with head coach Chuck Pagano scheduled to speak shortly after.

