INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chase on the city’s east side ended with an adult male in custody.

The chase began just after 4 a.m. Monday on the city’s east side.

#BREAKING: IMPD confirms that a suspect led them on a police chase on the east side, no injuries. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/n26ZIS2GRA — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) September 4, 2017

The chase ended just after 4:15 in the area of 25th and Sherman.

Chase ended at 25th and Sherman w/o any crashes or injuries, adult male suspect is sitting on the ground in cuffs #NewsTracker pic.twitter.com/gkDxN3TxTs — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) September 4, 2017

There were no injuries involved as a result of the chase.

It is unclear what led up to the chase.