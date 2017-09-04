Lafayette police investigating double stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police were called to a reported double stabbing in the 1100 block of South Fourth Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said there was a fight in an alley.

Two men were each stabbed at least once in the torso. One man had nonlife-threatening injures.

According to police, the other victim was airlifted to another hospital for further treatment. Right now, he is stable.

Witnesses described one of the suspects as being a Hispanic male around 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds, while missing a front tooth. He is also described as having short hair and a goatee. The second suspect was described as a white male around 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 160 pounds.

If you have any information on the stabbing, you are encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.