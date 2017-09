SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say an 80-year-old Sheridan woman is missing.

A tweet from Sgt. John Perrine of the state police said Anetta Stone was last seen near State Road 38 and Oak Ridge Road, about 3-1/2 miles southeast of Sheridan in Hamilton County.

“Check your property, could be far from there,” Perrine’s tweet said.

Indiana Task Force 1 tweeted that its search dogs are assisting with the search for a missing elderly woman in Hamilton County.